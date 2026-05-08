BW Offshore secures FPSO contract extension to 2030

BW Offshore has reached an agreement with Catcher field partners to amend the contract for the floating production storage and offloading vessel BW Catcher. The revisions establish a fixed end-of-term framework until December 31, 2030, with a possible variation of six months.

These amendments replace previous unilateral options for one-year extensions and became effective on February 1, 2026. BW Offshore reported the new structure is expected to increase its firm operating cash flow backlog by approximately $490 million.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Beenen stated that the company is, “strengthening the long‑term commercial framework for BW Catcher, adding material cash-flow visibility, while also improving our ability to market the unit for future opportunities.”