BW Offshore reports Q4 2025 profit increase as production ramps up

BW Offshore reported a net profit of $24 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This result represented a slight increase from the $23 million recorded during the previous three-month period, according to a company statement.

The firm stated that its full-year profit for 2025 reached $240 million. It added that earnings for the 2026 fiscal year are expected to range between $340 million and $370 million, BW Offshore reported.

Commissioning and production for the BW Opal continued during the quarter at a rate equal to 60 per cent of the contractual dayrate. BW Offshore reported that the vessel is targeting full production capacity within the second quarter of 2026.