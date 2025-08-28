BW Offshore Q2 profit dips but raises full-year guidance

A key development during the period was the successful hook-up of the FPSO BW Opal at the Barossa gas field, with the unit on track to produce its first gas in the third quarter. Chief Executive Marco Beenen commented, “We deliver a strong quarter on the back of high operational uptime on our producing assets. The BW Opal is set to start producing gas from the Barossa field shortly before ramping-up to start its 15-year contract, providing material earnings and cashflow to BW Offshore and supporting future growth.”

However, the company also noted that a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for an FPSO for Repsol’s Block 29 was completed without progressing to a contract award, leading to an impairment of the capitalised investment cost.

Looking ahead, the company has increased its full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance to a range of $240 million to $260 million, up from a previous forecast of $220 million to $250 million. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.063 per share.