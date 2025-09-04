BW Offshore inks agreement with Equinor for Bay du Nord FPSO

BW Offshore has entered into a head of agreement (HOA) with Equinor Canada confirming its selection as preferred bidder for the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for the Bay du Nord project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

Bay du Nord, Canada’s first deepwater oil project, is operated by Equinor in partnership with BP and holds an estimated 400 million barrels of recoverable light crude in its initial phase.