BW Offshore completes interim performance test for FPSO

The BW Opal floating production storage and offloading vessel has completed its interim performance test as part of the commissioning programme for the Barossa liquefied natural gas project offshore northern Australia.
BW Offshore announced that the milestone confirms the vessel's key production, processing, and utility systems are operating in an integrated manner.
The company noted that these systems have demonstrated they can deliver stable performance under active production conditions. Gas production and export on the vessel have continued since operations restarted in early May.
The ongoing activities are being managed in close coordination with project operator Santos during this stage of the ramp-up and commissioning phase.
BW Offshore noted that its focus remains on ensuring safe and stable operations while finishing the remaining commissioning tasks.
Progress is also being made toward achieving practical completion for BW Opal. This final milestone will officially mark the commencement of the long-term firm contract period for the vessel, according to BW Offshore.