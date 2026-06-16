BW Offshore completes interim performance test for FPSO

The BW Opal floating production storage and offloading vessel has completed its interim performance test as part of the commissioning programme for the Barossa liquefied natural gas project offshore northern Australia.

BW Offshore announced that the milestone confirms the vessel's key production, processing, and utility systems are operating in an integrated manner.

The company noted that these systems have demonstrated they can deliver stable performance under active production conditions. Gas production and export on the vessel have continued since operations restarted in early May.