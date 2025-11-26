BP taps Singapore yard for new floating production unit

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium has been awarded a contract from BP Exploration and Production for the engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning of the Tiber floating production unit (FPU) project in the Gulf of America.
The Tiber FPU is Seatrium's second consecutive deepwater project for BP following the Kaskida FPU project awarded in December 2024.
The Tiber FPU will have a production capacity of 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and incorporate advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
It will produce from the Tiber and Guadalupe fields in the Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of America, about 300 miles (480 kilometres) southwest of New Orleans, in water depths of around 4,100 feet (1,200 metres).
Seatrium said over 85 per cent of the Tiber FPU design will replicate the Kaskida FPU, enabling the company to capitalise on established design efficiencies and apply lessons learned and best practices for enhanced project execution.
The company said the series-build approach will drive supply chain efficiency through standardised procurement and coordinated project planning across both projects.
The topside for the Tiber FPU will be installed onto the hull using Seatrium’s single-lift integration methodology, enabled by its twin cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 30,000 tonnes.
Seatrium said this approach will allow the topside to be fully completed and tested at ground level, maximising readiness, safety and efficiency.