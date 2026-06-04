Beng Kuang Marine secures offshore contracts worth $28.6m in West Africa

Beng Kuang Marine has secured two new purchase orders with an aggregate value of approximately $28.6 million for tank services on two floating production storage and offloading vessels operating in West Africa.

The contracts, valued at approximately $13.2 million and $15.4 million, are expected by the company to be executed over the next 12 months.

These awards convert a significant portion of the advanced-stage workload previously disclosed by the company into its secured order book.