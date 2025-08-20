Avangaad sells FSO for MYR44.5m to fund new investments

Malaysian marine services provider Avangaad has finalised the sale of an unnamed floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel for a total cash consideration of MYR44.5 million ($10.5 million). The company stated the divestment delivers an immediate gain of MYR29.4 million and unlocks significant cash flow for new investments.

The proceeds from the sale will be strategically redeployed into what the company describes as higher-yielding and longer-tenured assets, in line with its long-term strategy.