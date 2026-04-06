Australian FPSO Northern Endeavour arrives in Denmark for recycling

A decommissioned floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) recently arrived at the facilities of Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) in Frederikshavn, Denmark, following the completion of her delivery voyage from Singapore.
MARS' work on the FPSO Northern Endeavour will now entail detailed mapping and hazard assessment, to be followed by thorough cleaning and decontamination. Dismantling and recycling will be carried out at the company's purpose‑built facility.
MARS said it will work closely with Australian authorities and partners to ensure compliance with the highest health, safety, and environmental protection standards. The company aims to recycle approximately 95 per cent of the vessel’s materials, sending recovered metal to European mills for re-use.
Northern Endeavour was deployed in Laminaria and Corallina oil and gas fields the Timor Sea approximately 550 kilometres off Darwin, Australia, between 1999 and 2019.
The FPSO was owned by Northern Oil and Gas Australia from 2016 to 2020, when she was acquired by the Australian Government. She was operated by Woodside Energy from 1998 to 2016 and then by Upstream Production Solutions from 2016 to 2022.
Operation of the FPSO became the responsibility of energy services provider Petrofac in 2022 with the commencement of disconnection and decommissioning works.