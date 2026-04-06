Australian FPSO Northern Endeavour arrives in Denmark for recycling

A decommissioned floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) recently arrived at the facilities of Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) in Frederikshavn, Denmark, following the completion of her delivery voyage from Singapore.

MARS' work on the FPSO Northern Endeavour will now entail detailed mapping and hazard assessment, to be followed by thorough cleaning and decontamination. Dismantling and recycling will be carried out at the company's purpose‑built facility.

MARS said it will work closely with Australian authorities and partners to ensure compliance with the highest health, safety, and environmental protection standards. The company aims to recycle approximately 95 per cent of the vessel’s materials, sending recovered metal to European mills for re-use.