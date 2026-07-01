VESSEL REVIEW | Fakhr 1 – New dive support and supply vessel for Suez Canal Authority's Red Sea operations

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) of Egypt recently welcomed a new multi-purpose vessel to its petroleum services fleet.

The supply vessel Fakhr 1 is the fourth vessel to join the SCA’s active petroleum services fleet. The vessel is owned by a consortium formed by SCA affiliate Timsah Shipbuilding, Canal Mooring and Lights, and Suez Canal Rope.

Fakhr 1 has an LOA of 64.8 metres (213 feet), a moulded beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of 5.4 metres (18 feet), a moulded depth of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a deadweight of 2,112, a gross tonnage of 2,194, and accommodation for 60 crewmembers. The dimensions make the vessel compact enough to permit regional use while still possessing carrying capacities necessary for a range of offshore support applications.