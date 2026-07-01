VESSEL REVIEW | Fakhr 1 – New dive support and supply vessel for Suez Canal Authority's Red Sea operations
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) of Egypt recently welcomed a new multi-purpose vessel to its petroleum services fleet.
The supply vessel Fakhr 1 is the fourth vessel to join the SCA’s active petroleum services fleet. The vessel is owned by a consortium formed by SCA affiliate Timsah Shipbuilding, Canal Mooring and Lights, and Suez Canal Rope.
Fakhr 1 has an LOA of 64.8 metres (213 feet), a moulded beam of 16 metres (52 feet), a draught of 5.4 metres (18 feet), a moulded depth of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a deadweight of 2,112, a gross tonnage of 2,194, and accommodation for 60 crewmembers. The dimensions make the vessel compact enough to permit regional use while still possessing carrying capacities necessary for a range of offshore support applications.
Cargo loading flexibility coupled with emergency response capability
The spacious aft deck can be used for the transport of assorted payloads while liquid cargo such as water and oil are stored in dedicated onboard tanks.
The vessel is fully equipped to support diving operations and operates with a DP2 system, enabling precise station-keeping without the need for anchoring. Port and starboard water monitors are fitted on the wheelhouse roof for firefighting use.
The wheelhouse itself provides 360 degrees of visibility to permit the crew to directly oversee operations on the aft deck for greater safety.
Optimised for Middle East waters
Fakhr 1 was built by China’s Ningde Tai Jinzhou Yuanjin Shipbuilding in compliance with Tuvalu flag and American Bureau of Shipping class requirements including those under the FFV 1, ROV capable and unrestricted service notations.
The vessel will support the activities of SCA and its affiliates in duties such as oil and gas field support, subsea inspection, maintenance and repair, and seismic surveys in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.