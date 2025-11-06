DeepOcean to form subsea services JV with Saudi Arabia's Jana Marine

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean and Saudi Arabia-based Jana Marine Services have entered into a heads of terms agreement to establish a joint venture company that will offer integrated subsea solutions to the offshore energy industry in the Middle East.

The intended joint venture, to be named Jade Subsea Services, plans to enter into a five-year charter agreement with Jana Marine for a newbuild DP2 hybrid vessel capable of performing subsea construction; inspection, maintenance and repair; and dive support activities.