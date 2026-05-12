CM Energy Tech to acquire diving support vessel for $110m

CM Energy Tech announced it entered into a memorandum of agreement on May 12 to acquire a diving support construction vessel from Well Target One O One. The transaction is valued at $110 million.

The Lichtenstein is currently leased from the seller to a CM Energy Tech subsidiary, which has subsequently sub-leased the asset to an independent third party.

CM Energy Tech confirmed that this existing time-charter arrangement will remain in effect after the ownership transfer is complete.