Windea CTV welcomes fourth catamaran crewboat in series

US operator WINDEA CTV has taken delivery of the fourth vessel in a series of catamaran crewboats. WINDEA Ranger belongs to a series that also includes WINDEA Courageous, WINDEA Intrepid, and WINDEA Enterprise.

The four crewboats were constructed by St Johns Ship Building in Palatka, Florida, Gulf Craft in Franklin, Louisiana, and Breaux Brothers Enterprises in New Iberia, Louisiana. WINDEA CTV said each vessel is operated by local crews trained under the unique conditions of each offshore wind development to reliably and efficiently provide transit without negatively impacting the local environment or other marine operations.