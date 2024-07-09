Windea CTV welcomes fourth catamaran crewboat in series

US operator WINDEA CTV has taken delivery of the fourth vessel in a series of catamaran crewboats. WINDEA Ranger belongs to a series that also includes WINDEA Courageous, WINDEA Intrepid, and WINDEA Enterprise.
The four crewboats were constructed by St Johns Ship Building in Palatka, Florida, Gulf Craft in Franklin, Louisiana, and Breaux Brothers Enterprises in New Iberia, Louisiana. WINDEA CTV said each vessel is operated by local crews trained under the unique conditions of each offshore wind development to reliably and efficiently provide transit without negatively impacting the local environment or other marine operations.
The design and construction ensures that each crewboat is tailored specifically to meet the unique set of domestic regulations in the United States. The vessels each have an LOA of 98.4 feet (30 metres), a beam of 32.75 feet (10 metres), a draught of only 4.58 feet (1.4 metres), a depth of 14.25 feet (4.35 metres), a deadweight tonnage of 50, and space for six crewmembers and up to 24 technicians.
The technicians will be housed in the safety and comfort of a resiliently mounted superstructure. In addition to spacious seating, the main deck level of the superstructure features a large galley and mess area, two bathrooms, and dedicated internal storage space.
WINDEA Ranger will enter service in Norfolk, Virginia. A fifth crewboat from the same series will also operate out of Norfolk beginning in early 2025.