VESSEL REVIEW | WindServe Spartan – WindServe Marine's new fast crewboat for US East Coast operations

The all-aluminium crewboat measures 95 feet (29 metres) long by 29 feet (8.8 metres) wide and can transport up to 24 technicians and up to 20 tons of assorted payloads to and from the shore, offshore wind turbines, and larger service operation vessels. She will be operated by up to six crewmembers.

As with the other crewboats in the Senesco fleet, WindServe Spartan is fitted with an active fender system that cushions the impact between the vessel and the wind turbine and helps the vessel “stick” to the turbine. This reduces forces on the wind turbine landing structures, enhances personnel safety, and enables transfers in sea conditions that would otherwise be challenging without such fendering in place.