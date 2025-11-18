VESSEL REVIEW | WindServe Spartan – WindServe Marine's new fast crewboat for US East Coast operations

WindServe Spartan
Boatbuilder Senesco Marine of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has handed over a new fast catamaran crewboat ordered by offshore vessel operator WindServe Marine.

WindServe Spartan will be operated alongside WindServe Marine's other vessels in serving offshore wind customers along the US East Coast.

The all-aluminium crewboat measures 95 feet (29 metres) long by 29 feet (8.8 metres) wide and can transport up to 24 technicians and up to 20 tons of assorted payloads to and from the shore, offshore wind turbines, and larger service operation vessels. She will be operated by up to six crewmembers.

As with the other crewboats in the Senesco fleet, WindServe Spartan is fitted with an active fender system that cushions the impact between the vessel and the wind turbine and helps the vessel “stick” to the turbine. This reduces forces on the wind turbine landing structures, enhances personnel safety, and enables transfers in sea conditions that would otherwise be challenging without such fendering in place.

Efficient hull design and propulsion setup

WindServe Spartan during a crew transfer operation
The crewboat also features a Z-bow, which reduces resistance and boosts seakeeping performance. The hull form is complemented by quad Volvo IPS 900 drives that can provide highly efficient propulsion across a broad speed range and over 15 tonnes of bollard thrust, enabling it to push onto turbine landing tubes during transfers.

Power for the IPS drives is provided by two Volvo D13 inboard engines that each produce 515 kW (690 hp) at 2,300 rpm. This arrangement can deliver a sprint speed of 27 knots and a service speed of 24.5 knots.

Full electronics suite ideal for offshore operations

The electronics suite includes a First Electric automation system, a dynamic positioning system linked to a Volvo control system, two Furuno radars, and a Barefleet vessel monitoring system from Reygar. Power for these and the other onboard systems is drawn from two Kohler Marine 40kW generators.

The deck equipment consists of a Toimil T-12505M/2 deck crane, a high pressure washer, and a Hercules AAW-150 anchor windlass. Inside the superstructure are KPM suspension seats for the technicians, a DirecTV satellite TV, internet connectivity courtesy of Starlink, four toilets, and two showers.

Fuel and freshwater tank capacities are 9,715 gallons (36,780 litres) and 792 gallons (3,000 litres), respectively.

WindServe Spartan was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules. Design work on the crewboat was undertaken by marine engineering firm BMT, which had also designed five other crewboats of varying specifications for Senesco Marine.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Crewboat
Classification: American Bureau of Shipping
Flag: USA
Owner: WindServe Marine, USA
Designer: BMT, UK
Builder: Senesco Marine, USA
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 95 feet (29 metres)
Beam: 29 feet (8.8 metres)
Draught: 5.42 feet (1.65 metres)
Capacity: 20 tons
Main engines: 2 x Volvo D13 inboards, each 515 kW (690 hp) at 2,300 rpm
Generators: 2 x Kohler Marine, each 40 kW
Steering system: Volvo
Maximum speed: 27 knots
Cruising speed: 24.5 knots
Radars: 2 x Furuno
Monitoring system: Reygar Barefleet
Other electronics: First Electric automation system; Starlink
Windlass: Hercules AAW-150
Crane: Toimil T-12505M/2
Other equipment installed: High pressure washer
Seating: KPM
Interior fitout: 4 x toilets; 2 x showers
Fuel capacity: 9,715 gallons (36,780 litres)
Freshwater capacity: 792 gallons (3,000 litres)
Crew: 6
Passengers: 24
Operational area: Eastern USA
