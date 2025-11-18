VESSEL REVIEW | WindServe Spartan – WindServe Marine's new fast crewboat for US East Coast operations
Boatbuilder Senesco Marine of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has handed over a new fast catamaran crewboat ordered by offshore vessel operator WindServe Marine.
WindServe Spartan will be operated alongside WindServe Marine's other vessels in serving offshore wind customers along the US East Coast.
The all-aluminium crewboat measures 95 feet (29 metres) long by 29 feet (8.8 metres) wide and can transport up to 24 technicians and up to 20 tons of assorted payloads to and from the shore, offshore wind turbines, and larger service operation vessels. She will be operated by up to six crewmembers.
As with the other crewboats in the Senesco fleet, WindServe Spartan is fitted with an active fender system that cushions the impact between the vessel and the wind turbine and helps the vessel “stick” to the turbine. This reduces forces on the wind turbine landing structures, enhances personnel safety, and enables transfers in sea conditions that would otherwise be challenging without such fendering in place.
Efficient hull design and propulsion setup
The crewboat also features a Z-bow, which reduces resistance and boosts seakeeping performance. The hull form is complemented by quad Volvo IPS 900 drives that can provide highly efficient propulsion across a broad speed range and over 15 tonnes of bollard thrust, enabling it to push onto turbine landing tubes during transfers.
Power for the IPS drives is provided by two Volvo D13 inboard engines that each produce 515 kW (690 hp) at 2,300 rpm. This arrangement can deliver a sprint speed of 27 knots and a service speed of 24.5 knots.
Full electronics suite ideal for offshore operations
The electronics suite includes a First Electric automation system, a dynamic positioning system linked to a Volvo control system, two Furuno radars, and a Barefleet vessel monitoring system from Reygar. Power for these and the other onboard systems is drawn from two Kohler Marine 40kW generators.
The deck equipment consists of a Toimil T-12505M/2 deck crane, a high pressure washer, and a Hercules AAW-150 anchor windlass. Inside the superstructure are KPM suspension seats for the technicians, a DirecTV satellite TV, internet connectivity courtesy of Starlink, four toilets, and two showers.
Fuel and freshwater tank capacities are 9,715 gallons (36,780 litres) and 792 gallons (3,000 litres), respectively.
WindServe Spartan was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules. Design work on the crewboat was undertaken by marine engineering firm BMT, which had also designed five other crewboats of varying specifications for Senesco Marine.