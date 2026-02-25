VESSEL REVIEW | VMS Sky – India's Vinayak Marine Services welcomes versatile crewboat to fleet
Indian offshore support vessel operator Vinayak Marine Services (VMS) has taken delivery of a new crewboat built locally by Synergy Shipbuilders.
VMS Sky was built to a design by Vector Marine and Offshore Technology. The design was developed in compliance with Indian Register of Shipping class requirements and IMO High-Speed Craft (HSC) Passenger Category A standards.
According to the builder, VMS Sky is also India’s first HSC-compliant aluminium crewboat.
Carrying capacity ideal for light to medium supply duties
The newbuild has an LOA of 29 metres (95 feet), a moulded beam of seven metres (23 feet), a maximum draught of only 1.45 metres (4.76 feet), a moulded depth of 3.2 metres (10 feet), a gross tonnage of 168, and seating for up to 36 technicians.
The aft deck has approximately 155 square metres (1,670 square feet) for the transport of various payloads, allowing the vessel to be used for limited logistical support as a complement for larger dedicated platform supply vessels. She is also configured for towing and standby duties.
Propulsion setup configured for heavy duty use
Two Caterpillar C32 diesel engines that each produce 1,300 hp (970 kW) at 2,100 rpm drive Teignbridge propellers via Reintjes WVS 430 gearboxes enable the crewboat to reach a maximum speed of 22 knots – to permit faster turnarounds in port, thereby maximising utilisation – as well as a cruising speed of 15 knots.
A Quick BTAC 513-750 bow thruster provides additional lateral manoeuvrability during berthing/unberthing and transfers while two Perkins 93.6kW generators supply electrical power for the various onboard systems.
Fuel oil and freshwater capacities are 23 cubic metres (5,100 gallons) and 13.53 cubic metres (2,976 gallons), respectively.
Full electronics suite
The crewboat also features a sewage treatment plant, a fixed CO2 fire suppression system, main and emergency firefighting pumps, and six liferafts of various capacities to be used should evacuation become necessary.
The electronics suite consists of a radar, MH/HF radios, and an AIS from Furuno; VHF radios from Icom; a Hanshin echosounder; a magnetic compass and a GPS from Simrad; a MacMurdo SART; an area A3 GMDSS; and satellite communications gear from Sailor.
VMS Sky has already entered operational service with VMS. She has been deployed primarily off the western coast of India, supporting offshore energy activities in the region.