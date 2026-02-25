VESSEL REVIEW | VMS Sky – India's Vinayak Marine Services welcomes versatile crewboat to fleet

Indian offshore support vessel operator Vinayak Marine Services (VMS) has taken delivery of a new crewboat built locally by Synergy Shipbuilders.

VMS Sky was built to a design by Vector Marine and Offshore Technology. The design was developed in compliance with Indian Register of Shipping class requirements and IMO High-Speed Craft (HSC) Passenger Category A standards.

According to the builder, VMS Sky is also India’s first HSC-compliant aluminium crewboat.