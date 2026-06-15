VESSEL REVIEW | Surfer 2702 & Surfer 2706 – Fast crewboats to support Bourbon's operations off Africa

French offshore vessel operator Bourbon recently took delivery of six new crewboats in a series built by Piriou at its Vietnam facilities.

Two of the vessels are already supporting Bourbon's activities off West Africa, particularly off Congo-Brazzaville, while the other four are being operated by Bourbon Interoil Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea. The owner said all six vessels were delivered one month ahead of schedule.

The crewboats were designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. Each one measures 27 metres (89 feet) by six metres (20 feet) and offers approximately 60 square metres (650 square feet) of total open deck space forward and aft for equipment, spare parts and supplies. The vessels’ size enables them to safely manoeuvre near offshore platforms as well as navigate within busy port waters.