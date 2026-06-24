Red Viper
Red ViperGE Offshore Marine Services/David Roberts
Crewboats

VESSEL REVIEW | Red Viper – Fast crewboat built for operation in Gulf of Guinea

Published on

GE Offshore Marine Services of Equatorial Guinea is currently operating a crewboat built by French shipyard Efinor Allais.

Red Viper has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 18.4 metres (60.4 feet), a moulded beam of five metres (16 feet), a draught of only 0.95 metre (3.12 feet), a displacement of 36.7 tons at full load, and a gross tonnage of 30.

The vessel boasts space for 30 technicians, three crewmembers, and up to four tons of assorted payloads, making it suitable for cargo and equipment transport in addition to personnel transfers in the Gulf of Guinea.

Waterjets for improved high-speed handling

Close-up of Red Viper's Hamilton HJ403 waterjets
Close-up of Red Viper's Hamilton HJ403 waterjetsCLAMP/Nacho Sans Mateo

The vessel’s propulsion arrangement includes two MAN D2842LE405 engines that each produce 662 kW (890 hp), two Hamilton HJ403 waterjets, two Nanni QLS22T diesel generators, and two Leroy Somer alternators.

The main engines propel the crewboat to a top speed of 32 knots while a cruising speed of 27 knots will yield a range of 340 nautical miles.

The electronics suite consists of a Furuno DRS4D-NXT radar, two JRC JLR-8400 DGPS, a Simrad AC70 autopilot, VHF radios from Thrane and Thrane and Sailor, an echosounder, and a thermal imaging camera.

Also outfitted for firefighting

Red Viper
Red ViperP&O Repasa

The crewboat is also equipped for external firefighting with a pump and four FirePro monitors. Should evacuation become necessary, the occupants have access to 33 light-equipped lifejackets and two 25-person liferafts.

The onboard facilities include a small galley and feature air conditioning. The vessel’s tank capacities are 5,080 litres (1,120 gallons) for fuel oil, 390 litres (86 gallons) for freshwater, and 106 litres (23.3 gallons) for grey water.

Red Viper is registered to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is classed by Bureau Veritas.

Red Viper
Red ViperP&O Repasa
Red Viper
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Crewboat
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Owner: GE Offshore Marine Services, Equatorial Guinea
Builder: Efinor Allais, France
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 18.4 metres (60.4 feet)
Beam: 5.0 metres (16 feet)
Draught: 0.95 metre (3.12 feet)
Displacement: 36.7 tons
Gross tonnage: 30
Capacity: 4.0 tons
Main engines: 2 x MAN D2842LE405, each 662 kW (890 hp)
Propulsion: 2 x Hamilton HJ403 waterjets
Generators: 2 x Nanni QLS22T; 2 x Leroy Somer
Maximum speed: 32 knots
Cruising speed: 27 knots
Range: 340 nautical miles
Radar: Furuno DRS4D-NXT
Radios: Thrane and Thrane VHF; Sailor VHF
Autopilot: Simrad AC70
GPS: 2 x JRC JLR-8400
Interior fitout: AC
Safety equipment: Lifejackets
Firefighting equipment: Pump; 4 x FirePro monitors
Liferafts: 2
Type of fuel: Diesel
Fuel capacity: 5,080 litres (1,120 gallons)
Freshwater capacity: 390 litres (86 gallons)
Blackwater capacity: 106 litres (23.3 gallons)
Accommodation: Galley
Crew: 3
Passengers: 30
Operational area: Gulf of Guinea
Europe
Bureau Veritas
France
Africa
Equatorial Guinea
Gulf of Guinea
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Efinor Allais
Red Viper (vessel)
GE Offshore Marine Services
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com