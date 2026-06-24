VESSEL REVIEW | Red Viper – Fast crewboat built for operation in Gulf of Guinea
GE Offshore Marine Services of Equatorial Guinea is currently operating a crewboat built by French shipyard Efinor Allais.
Red Viper has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 18.4 metres (60.4 feet), a moulded beam of five metres (16 feet), a draught of only 0.95 metre (3.12 feet), a displacement of 36.7 tons at full load, and a gross tonnage of 30.
The vessel boasts space for 30 technicians, three crewmembers, and up to four tons of assorted payloads, making it suitable for cargo and equipment transport in addition to personnel transfers in the Gulf of Guinea.
Waterjets for improved high-speed handling
The vessel’s propulsion arrangement includes two MAN D2842LE405 engines that each produce 662 kW (890 hp), two Hamilton HJ403 waterjets, two Nanni QLS22T diesel generators, and two Leroy Somer alternators.
The main engines propel the crewboat to a top speed of 32 knots while a cruising speed of 27 knots will yield a range of 340 nautical miles.
The electronics suite consists of a Furuno DRS4D-NXT radar, two JRC JLR-8400 DGPS, a Simrad AC70 autopilot, VHF radios from Thrane and Thrane and Sailor, an echosounder, and a thermal imaging camera.
Also outfitted for firefighting
The crewboat is also equipped for external firefighting with a pump and four FirePro monitors. Should evacuation become necessary, the occupants have access to 33 light-equipped lifejackets and two 25-person liferafts.
The onboard facilities include a small galley and feature air conditioning. The vessel’s tank capacities are 5,080 litres (1,120 gallons) for fuel oil, 390 litres (86 gallons) for freshwater, and 106 litres (23.3 gallons) for grey water.
Red Viper is registered to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is classed by Bureau Veritas.