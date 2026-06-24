VESSEL REVIEW | Red Viper – Fast crewboat built for operation in Gulf of Guinea

GE Offshore Marine Services of Equatorial Guinea is currently operating a crewboat built by French shipyard Efinor Allais.

Red Viper has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 18.4 metres (60.4 feet), a moulded beam of five metres (16 feet), a draught of only 0.95 metre (3.12 feet), a displacement of 36.7 tons at full load, and a gross tonnage of 30.

The vessel boasts space for 30 technicians, three crewmembers, and up to four tons of assorted payloads, making it suitable for cargo and equipment transport in addition to personnel transfers in the Gulf of Guinea.