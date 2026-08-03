VESSEL REVIEW | Marine Citrine – Fast crewboat with emergency response capability

Malaysian shipowner Marine Citrine has taken delivery of a new fast crewboat built locally by Kaibuok Shipyard.

The vessel, which is also named Marine Citrine, is operated and managed by GOF Offshore. She is currently deployed in Sabah under Petronas, where her core daily duties consist of rapid personnel transfers, resupply, and deploying IMDG hazardous cargo materials directly to offshore platforms.

Design work on the crewboat was undertaken by Malaysia’s Mega Salutes Ship Design. The entire safety profile of the vessel is built to satisfy Bureau Veritas (BV) class requirements, ensuring the hull construction, structural fire protection and life-saving equipment meet strict international marine standards.

Marine Citrine has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 45 metres (150 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a draught of only 1.55 metres (5.09 feet), and space for 80 technicians and 10 crewmembers.

The sleek, hydrodynamic hull form minimises resistance while maximising fuel efficiency and seakeeping capability, allowing the vessel to maintain high performance even in higher sea states with minimal slamming and pitching. The optimised hull provides superior stability, reduced motion, and enhanced passenger comfort, ensuring safe and efficient crew transfers throughout extended operations.