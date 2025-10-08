VESSEL REVIEW | Impulse – Suspension crewboat to support Baltic Sea offshore wind activities

Impulse has an LOA of 18 metres (59 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), and a draught of only two metres (6.6 feet). The wheelhouse has forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare and to minimise the use of wipers when underway in rough seas or bad weather.

Upward-facing windows will meanwhile enhance the helm operator’s situational awareness, particularly when manoeuvring near wind turbines.