VESSEL REVIEW | Eros III – Catamaran crewboat to support operations at French offshore wind farm

Société Nouvelloise de Remorquage (SNR), a marine services company based in the Port of Port-la-Nouvelle in southern France, has taken delivery of a new aluminium catamaran crewboat built by local shipyard Navalu.

Named Eros III, the crewboat will be operated by SNR under a time charter contract. She will primarily support activities at the BW Ideol-operated Eolmed three-turbine wind farm located in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Aude in France’s Occitanie region.

In compliance with French flag rules, the vessel is French-owned and is crewed by French sailors.