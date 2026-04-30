VESSEL REVIEW | Embracer – Versatile hybrid crewboat delivered to Northern Offshore Services

Swedish offshore vessel operator Northern Offshore Services (NOS) has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran crewboat that will support activities in the offshore wind sector.

Designed in-house by NOS, Embracer is the first in a new series of hybrid crewboats. The company said each vessel in the series will be built on a flexible platform designed to evolve with future operational and energy demands.

The newbuild has an aluminium hull, a length of 36.5 metres (120 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of only 1.9 metres (6.2 feet), a deadweight of 69, a gross tonnage of 399, seating for up to 32 technicians, and a total cargo capacity of 40 tons distributed between the fore and aft decks (which have a combined area of 160 square metres).