VESSEL REVIEW | Embracer – Versatile hybrid crewboat delivered to Northern Offshore Services
Swedish offshore vessel operator Northern Offshore Services (NOS) has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran crewboat that will support activities in the offshore wind sector.
Designed in-house by NOS, Embracer is the first in a new series of hybrid crewboats. The company said each vessel in the series will be built on a flexible platform designed to evolve with future operational and energy demands.
The newbuild has an aluminium hull, a length of 36.5 metres (120 feet), a beam of 11.2 metres (36.7 feet), a draught of only 1.9 metres (6.2 feet), a deadweight of 69, a gross tonnage of 399, seating for up to 32 technicians, and a total cargo capacity of 40 tons distributed between the fore and aft decks (which have a combined area of 160 square metres).
Battery hybrid propulsion arrangement with multiple operating modes
The propulsion arrangement consists of two Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III main engines that each produce 588 kW (789 hp) at 2,300 rpm, two Volvo Penta IPS Z-drives, two Volvo Penta D8 240kW auxiliary engines, and two Danfoss Editron 583kW electric motors.
The engines are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 50,600 litres (11,100 gallons) and can deliver a service speed of 31 knots.
The crewboat also has a Zem 2,256kWh battery pack and a Volvo Penta E4 auxiliary battery. NOS said the hybrid system was developed under real conditions, focused on battery performance, system integration and operational modes. This has provided valuable operational data and experience for future vessels in the series.
The vessel can operate in multiple modes, including hybrid and full electric, allowing for different operational profiles depending on requirements and operating environment.
Laid out to ensure improved safety and comfort
The deck equipment includes a Palfinger Marine PK12002 crane with a lifting capacity of 1,250 kg while NOS’ patented high-grip fender is wrapped around the hull to protect against impact damage.
The fender’s high U-shaped construction enables safer transfers, improved comfort thanks to lower vibration levels, lower fuel consumption, and lessened wear on the vessel machinery. The fender construction and materials increase the docking surface, creating greater friction and thus a better grip, in turn immobilising the vessel more effectively compared to a standard fender
Emphasis has also been placed on the onboard working conditions, with the layout and design aimed at improving comfort for both crew and technicians during long working days at sea. The crew and passenger amenities therefore include a coffee lounge, a changing/storage room, and two toilets. The interior spaces boast Starlink and wifi internet connectivity.
The electronics suite includes CCTV cameras, an ECDIS, an area A1 and A2 GMDSS, and a monitoring system supplied by Reygar.
Design work on Embracer was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements and Danish flag rules. The series will consist of a total of 12 vessels.