VESSEL REVIEW | DC1 – Crest Wind's daughtercraft to support offshore renewables operations on US East Coast

Crest Wind, a joint venture formed by Crowley Maritime Corporation and Danish offshore vessel operator Esvagt, has taken delivery of a new crewboat/daughtercraft built by Derecktor Shipyards of Mamaroneck, New York.

DC1 was designed by UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine. She was built to US Coast Guard Subchapter T and L requirements and will support the activities of customers in the US offshore wind market.

The catamaran crewboat will provide safe and efficient transfers of personnel and equipment between service operation vessels (SOVs) and offshore wind turbines, even in challenging conditions.