VESSEL REVIEW | Bridge Cat 49 – Canada's Bridgemans Services Group welcomes new crewboat to fleet
Canadian marine services provider the Bridgemans Services Group has taken delivery of a new 45- by 18.5-foot (14- by 5.64-metre) crewboat built for workforce transportation in British Columbia waters.
The aluminium-hulled Bridge Cat 49 can accommodate up to 47 passengers and is built to meet Transport Canada (TC) passenger vessel requirements, particularly TP 11717 passenger vessel regulations, ensuring operational safety in Canadian waters.
Full electronics suite
The vessel is powered by twin Cummins QSL9 405hp (300kW) diesel inboard engines paired with ZF marine transmissions and with the Nibral propellers housed in tunnels to reduce exposure to saltwater and debris. The propulsion arrangement can deliver a speed of 18 knots.
The navigation and electronics suite includes multi-function displays and a radar from Garmin, a Raymarine class B AIS, a Ritchie compass, and VHF radios, thus ensuring enhanced situational awareness. LED lighting was used for both internal and external lighting.
Power for the onboard systems is supplied by a Northern Lights 9kW generator.
The vessel is equipped with an Espar/Eberspacher heating system, Fireboy-Xintex fire suppression system, and Delta T ventilation for safety and comfort in various operating conditions. The aluminium deck is self-bailing, while bulkheads are fitted in the machinery spaces.
Seating is also available for three crewmembers. Loading and unloading are done via two boarding gates at the bow and port and starboard doors located aft. Hand rails are fitted around the aft deck in compliance with TC requirements.
Interiors laid out for safety and comfort
The full-beam cabin is fully insulated with white FRP and hardwood trim. The walls are insulated from deck to ceiling with carbon fibre finished panels and hardwood trim. In the cabin sides are insulated access panels that can be removed as needed to access systems for maintenance or repair.
The cabin has fixed passenger bench seating for 43 people, two flip down bench seats, two open storage lockers with webbed nylon gates, a toilet, and overhead storage bins down the centreline as well as port and starboard.
Aft of the main cabin is a U-shaped crew lounge with upper cabinets, a countertop, a flip down bench seat, a microwave oven, and a refrigerator.
The forward leaning wheelhouse has the same FRP and hardwood trim as in the cabin and also features slip-resistant vinyl welded over the aluminium deck. Inside are a welded aluminium dash console and a helm operator’s seat supplied by Bentley’s Manufacturing.
Aluminium push knees with D-type rubber fendering are fitted on the bow. Also fitted are an aluminium davit operated via hand crank winch and Rule Industries bilge pumps.
The interiors have fire and smoke detectors, type B-1 and B-2 fire extinguishers, and fire hoses connected to PTO-driven pumps.
Should evacuation become necessary, the vessel has two 25-person liferafts, 53 lifejackets including those for small children, torches, and parachute flares.