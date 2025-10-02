VESSEL REVIEW | Bridge Cat 49 – Canada's Bridgemans Services Group welcomes new crewboat to fleet

The vessel is powered by twin Cummins QSL9 405hp (300kW) diesel inboard engines paired with ZF marine transmissions and with the Nibral propellers housed in tunnels to reduce exposure to saltwater and debris. The propulsion arrangement can deliver a speed of 18 knots.

The navigation and electronics suite includes multi-function displays and a radar from Garmin, a Raymarine class B AIS, a Ritchie compass, and VHF radios, thus ensuring enhanced situational awareness. LED lighting was used for both internal and external lighting.

Power for the onboard systems is supplied by a Northern Lights 9kW generator.