VESSEL REVIEW | Apolline & Fatimatou – Bespoke crewboats to support West Africa oil and gas operations
Via Maris Shipyard in South Africa recently completed construction on two new crewboats ordered by its parent company, French maritime logistics specialist Peschaud International.
Apolline and Fatimatou were designed in-house by Peschaud for operation in tropical conditions as well as rough seas. Each crewboat has all-aluminium construction, a length of 19 metres (62 feet), a beam of 4.75 metres (15.6 feet), a crew of four, and space for 30 technicians plus up to four tons of deck cargo.
High transit speeds coupled with low emissions
Ocean 3 fendering is fitted on the hull to reduce the risk of impact damage while the lightweight hydrodynamic monohull design helps reduce drag to ensure a greater operating endurance.
Two D16 diesel engines and one D13 – all IMO Tier III-compliant – supplied by Scania drive Marine Jet Power 350X waterjets to deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots to enable fast transits to and from offshore platforms. Via Maris said this setup delivers exceptional thrust, handling, and fuel efficiency.
The technicians are housed in an air-conditioned saloon that also boasts a galley, equipment storage space, and toilets. The wheelhouse is elevated and is fitted with windows that offer 360-degree visibility.
All interior spaces benefit from reduced noise and vibration thanks to insulation panels and proper engine mounting.
Building upon a proven crewboat design
The two crewboats are improved variants of an earlier series of vessels, of which nearly 20 are already being operated by Peschaud.
The newer vessels each boast a new transducer system capable of operating at inclined angles, eliminating the need for special hull housings and reducing drag for improved hydrodynamic efficiency.
The crewboats’ fuel systems have also been refined in that each engine now has its own dedicated tank, improving balance and vessel stability, with the added convenience of a single filling point for faster bunkering operations.
Buffer tanks and upgraded flow meters meanwhile enhance fuel monitoring accuracy and operational control.
An upgraded steering system now features a third hydraulic line for bleeding, improving steering precision and responsiveness.
Even the vessels’ emergency and safety systems have been improved with the installation of redesigned firefighting pump with a longer nose – improving water projection and eliminating deck splash – and new life rings capable of being thrown up to 30 metres (100 feet).
Apolline and Fatimatou will be operated by Peschaud in support of clients in the West Africa oil and gas sector, particularly off the coast of Cameroon.