VESSEL REVIEW | Apolline & Fatimatou – Bespoke crewboats to support West Africa oil and gas operations

Via Maris Shipyard in South Africa recently completed construction on two new crewboats ordered by its parent company, French maritime logistics specialist Peschaud International.

Apolline and Fatimatou were designed in-house by Peschaud for operation in tropical conditions as well as rough seas. Each crewboat has all-aluminium construction, a length of 19 metres (62 feet), a beam of 4.75 metres (15.6 feet), a crew of four, and space for 30 technicians plus up to four tons of deck cargo.