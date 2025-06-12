UK's NR Marine Services taps local design firm for new crewboat series
UK offshore vessel operator NR Marine Services has commissioned local naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine to design a new crewboat in response to client requests for a new class of vessel capable of supporting older-generation offshore wind turbines.
NR Marine said the crewboat design will utilise modern construction and outfit technology to maximise vessel fuel efficiency and technician comfort.
This new class of crewboat will be designed to comply with Workboat Code Edition III, IMO Tier III, and HS OSC regulations. Its propulsion arrangement may include either quad IPS drives or Hamilton waterjets.
NR Marine said the vessel will retain the flexibility to be tailored to different projects from a waterjet propulsion system for shallow water sites and hybrid options where budgets allow, to internal modularity to suit different racking and seating solutions.
"What’s interesting in this case, is the vessel is based-on 'legacy vessel' parameters but with modern up-to-date experienced thinking," said Andy Page, Managing Director at Chartwell Marine.
The design will also feature step-free access from deck level to the bow step over point, tiered seating, a comprehensive galley suite, and an optimised hull design for near shore projects, according to NR Marine Director Richard Thurlow.
Isle of Wight-based Diverse Marine will be responsible for construction.