UK firm unveils new windfarm crewboat design

UK design firm Voltron Future has unveiled images of a new crewboat that will serve customers in the offshore wind sector.
Voltron Future said the vessel prioritises efficiency, reliability and crew comfort, having been developed in collaboration with consultation with wind farm operators and marine professionals.
Voltron Future said the 26-metre catamaran will boast reduced fuel consumption, extended range and enhanced seakeeping. It will be able to transport 24 technicians and four crewembers at speeds of up to 36 knots.
The vessel will comply with IMO, SOLAS, DNV/ABS and EU guidelines. It will feature an elevated wheelhouse for improved visibility, a technician wet room, and generous storage space.
The wheelhouse bridge windows will be non-reflective and fitted with wipers and heating systems. A maximum draught of only 2.1 metres will meanwhile crew transfers between shallow-water ports and offshore wind turbines.
Voltron Future's partners in the crewboat project include Istanbul Technical University (CFD and hydrodynamic modelling), Compute Maritime (AI-driven CAD software), Inductiva.AI (CFD simulations), and AirShaper.