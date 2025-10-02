Tidal Transit to expand vessel operations in South Korea

Representatives from UK offshore vessel operator Tidal Transit will travel to Busan later this month to accelerate the company’s expansion into South Korea.
This follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tidal Transit and South Korean marine and offshore specialist Sky Offshore.
Tidal Transit said the MOU was formulated to develop, fund, build and operate offshore support vessels across the region and help the two signatories respond more quickly and effectively to upcoming tenders as the South Korean offshore sector expands.
Alongside Sky Offshore, Tidal Transit will meet with prospective offshore wind developers, shipyards and maritime technology suppliers to help strengthen the company’s presence in Asian markets and explore opportunities for supplying crewboats and related services to South Korea’s offshore wind sector.
Tidal Transit presently serves the European offshore wind market. Anthea Luna and Imogen Rose, the company's newly acquired catamaran crewboats, are now operating in support of offshore wind farms in Belgium and the UK, respectively.