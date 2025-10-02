Tidal Transit to expand vessel operations in South Korea

Representatives from UK offshore vessel operator Tidal Transit will travel to Busan later this month to accelerate the company’s expansion into South Korea.

This follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tidal Transit and South Korean marine and offshore specialist Sky Offshore.

Tidal Transit said the MOU was formulated to develop, fund, build and operate offshore support vessels across the region and help the two signatories respond more quickly and effectively to upcoming tenders as the South Korean offshore sector expands.