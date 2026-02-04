Tidal Transit adds new crew transfer vessel to fleet

Tidal Transit has expanded its fleet of purpose-built crew transfer vessels with the christening of its latest ship at a shipyard in Singapore. The vessel, named Emilia Jane, was officially inaugurated on February 2 at the Penguin International shipyard.

The new CTV can carry 24 passengers and is the latest iteration in its vessel class. Tidal Transit stated the vessel is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom in March to provide service and maintenance support to offshore wind operations in the North Sea.

Tidal Transit remarked that the vessel features a high bollard pull rating which provides increased workability in higher sea states. It is equipped with a Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system.