Tidal Transit adds new crew transfer vessel to fleet

Tidal Transit has expanded its fleet of purpose-built crew transfer vessels with the christening of its latest ship at a shipyard in Singapore. The vessel, named Emilia Jane, was officially inaugurated on February 2 at the Penguin International shipyard.
The new CTV can carry 24 passengers and is the latest iteration in its vessel class. Tidal Transit stated the vessel is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom in March to provide service and maintenance support to offshore wind operations in the North Sea.
Tidal Transit remarked that the vessel features a high bollard pull rating which provides increased workability in higher sea states. It is equipped with a Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system.
The company highlighted that the hull architecture was designed to accommodate upcoming electric builds, with the hull shape and propulsion system allowing for modifications when required by the offshore wind industry.
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at HICO Investment Group, Chris Hartnoll, said the company is investing in advanced drive systems to prepare for the industry’s move towards full-electric drivetrains, adding that Emilia Jane represents another step on that pathway. HICO is an investor of Tidal Transit.
Tidal Transit stated it is adding vessels to its fleet for future offshore wind operations. This latest addition follows the design of previous vessels in the fleet, including Arabella Jane, Anthea Luna, and Imogen Rose.