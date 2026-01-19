Taiwan's Ventus Marine acquires second 27-metre crewboat

Taiwanese offshore vessel operator Ventus Marine, a subsidiary of marine services provider PSA Marine, has taken delivery of a new catamaran crewboat built by Strategic Marine of Singapore.

Ventus Dajia is the second in a new series of two 27-metre vessels ordered by Ventus Marine from Strategic Marine. Design work on the crewboat was undertaken in collaboration with BMT.

Strategic Marine said the new crewboat is tailored to withstand demanding offshore environments while controllable-pitch propellers and bow thrusters will deliver enhanced manoeuvrability. An active fender system is also installed.