Scottish marine firm commissions Finnish shipyard to build SWATH vessel

Uudenkaupungin Työvene, a subsidiary of Summa Defence, has secured a contract with Scottish marine support provider Maritime Craft Services to construct and deliver one additional SWATH vessel. The vessel is to be built at the Olkiluoto shipyard in Finland.

According to a statement from Summa Defence, delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2027.

The shipbuilder noted that the vessel is intended for professional maritime operations primarily in offshore windfarms requiring high stability and operational reliability in demanding sea conditions.