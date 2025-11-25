Prima Marine crewboats to support NMDC's operations in UAE

PRM said the vessels each feature a proven design that significantly increases fuel efficiency and operational efficiency, reduces CO 2 emissions, and enhances crew safety. The latter is ensured by a gyrostabiliser fitted in the hull.

The gyrostabiliser not only increases mass in the vessel's centre of gravity, but also decreases the rolling motion of the vessel by as much as 80 per cent. This then enables far safer crew transfers to offshore platforms in less favourable conditions.

The vessels can each transport up to 80 personnel and can be upgraded to accommodate hybrid propulsion systems.