Prima Marine crewboats to support NMDC's operations in UAE

Thai offshore services company Prima Marine (PRM) will provide two crewboats to support the activities of NMDC LTS, the logistics and technical services division of UAE-based dredging and marine infrastructure specialist the NMDC Group.
The PRM crewboats that will be deployed to the UAE are two newly delivered 42-metre vessels belonging to a series designed by Australian naval architecture firm Southerly Designs and built at the Singapore facilities of Strategic Marine.
PRM said the vessels each feature a proven design that significantly increases fuel efficiency and operational efficiency, reduces CO2 emissions, and enhances crew safety. The latter is ensured by a gyrostabiliser fitted in the hull.
The gyrostabiliser not only increases mass in the vessel's centre of gravity, but also decreases the rolling motion of the vessel by as much as 80 per cent. This then enables far safer crew transfers to offshore platforms in less favourable conditions.
The vessels can each transport up to 80 personnel and can be upgraded to accommodate hybrid propulsion systems.