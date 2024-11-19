Patriot Offshore welcomes new crewboat to fleet
Massachusetts-based Patriot Offshore Maritime Services has taken delivery of a new catamaran crewboat built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding.
Patriot Leader was designed to be capable of year-round operation, providing transfer services for up to 24 technicians plus cargo to and from offshore wind turbines off the US East Coast.
The all-aluminium catamaran has an LOA of 88.5 feet (27 metres), a beam of 29.5 feet (8.99 metres), a draught of 5.6 feet (1.7 metres), and four Scania DI16 US EPA Tier III diesel engines that each produce 788 hp (588 kW) at 2,100 rpm and drive Hamilton waterjets. The propulsion setup delivers a maximum speed of 29 knots.
The spacious foredeck can accommodate cargo with a maximum total volume equivalent to that of two 20-foot ISO containers. Cargo can be loaded and unloaded with the aid of a knuckle boom crane. A specialised fendering system meanwhile helps protect the vessel's hull when performing crew transfers at turbines.
The onboard facilities include crew staterooms, a galley, a lounge, two toilets with showers, and a locker.