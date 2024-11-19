Patriot Offshore welcomes new crewboat to fleet

Patriot Leader was designed to be capable of year-round operation, providing transfer services for up to 24 technicians plus cargo to and from offshore wind turbines off the US East Coast.

The all-aluminium catamaran has an LOA of 88.5 feet (27 metres), a beam of 29.5 feet (8.99 metres), a draught of 5.6 feet (1.7 metres), and four Scania DI16 US EPA Tier III diesel engines that each produce 788 hp (588 kW) at 2,100 rpm and drive Hamilton waterjets. The propulsion setup delivers a maximum speed of 29 knots.