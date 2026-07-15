Orsted, Windcat ink long-term crewboat contracts

Danish offshore wind company Ørsted and Dutch vessel operator Windcat Offshore have entered into agreements to supply long-term crew transfer services to support Ørsted's offshore wind farm operations based out of Grimsby in the UK.

Ørsted’s Generation UK Hub operates and maintains six offshore wind farms from Grimsby’s Royal Docks. The agreements between Ørsted and Windcat commenced in June and will run for a firm term of five years, with optional extensions available.

The vessels that have been operating in support of the contracts include platforms of varying sizes.