OEG Renewables orders crewboat to support operations in Taiwan

The 27-metre aluminium catamaran vessel, due to be named Wey Feng, will be designed by UK naval architecture firm BMT. It will be the fourth 27-metre vessel built by Strategic Marine to join the OEG Renewables fleet.

The crewboat will be powered by two Caterpillar C32 1,080kW engines and will have seating for up to 24 technicians. It will be able to safely conduct crew transfers even in significant wave heights of 1.75 metres while transits can be made at speeds of up to 26 knots.