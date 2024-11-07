OEG Renewables orders crewboat to support operations in Taiwan
UK operator OEG Renewables, a division of the OEG Energy Group, has entered into an agreement with Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine for the construction of a new crewboat for deployment in the Asia-Pacific region.
The 27-metre aluminium catamaran vessel, due to be named Wey Feng, will be designed by UK naval architecture firm BMT. It will be the fourth 27-metre vessel built by Strategic Marine to join the OEG Renewables fleet.
The crewboat will be powered by two Caterpillar C32 1,080kW engines and will have seating for up to 24 technicians. It will be able to safely conduct crew transfers even in significant wave heights of 1.75 metres while transits can be made at speeds of up to 26 knots.
The forward cargo deck has a total area of 81.7 square metres while a draught of only 1.5 metres ensures safe operation in both nearshore and offshore waters.
Wey Feng is due for delivery to Taiwan in February 2025, where it will support OEG Renewables' ongoing projects in the region.