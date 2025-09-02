Northern Offshore Services orders new hybrid crewboats

Each crewboat will have all-aluminium construction, a length of approximately 36.5 metres, a beam of 11.2 metres, and space for 32 passengers. Fore and aft cargo decks with a total area of 160 square metres will be capable of transporting various payloads.

The vessels will have hybrid electric propulsion and can be configured to accommodate either alternative low-emission fuels or fully electric operation in the future.

The eight new crewboats will belong to the same series as four other vessels ordered in September 2024 and currently under construction for NOS. The first of these four earlier vessels is scheduled to be delivered before the end of this month.