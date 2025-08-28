New catamaran crewboat delivered to UK's Seacat Services
UK boatbuilder Diverse Marine recently handed over a new catamaran crewboat to local operator Seacat Services.
Seacat Mayflower belongs to a series of crewboats designed by UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine and built by Diverse Marine.
The 27-metre vessel is sized to be capable and effective even in the challenging conditions at offshore wind farms. Chartwell Marine said this was made possible partly by applying the lessons that the company learned while supporting other European vessel projects throughout construction and operation.
The crewboat features an optimised hull form that ensures exceptional manoeuvrability and stability, while its spacious interior can accommodate technicians in flexible configurations for enhanced comfort during extended offshore stays.
A unique wheelhouse configuration ensures that the helm operator has total control and complete visibility. The windscreens are slightly reverse-angled to help reduce any glare seen from the helm station.
Safety is assured by the absence of steps and other tripping hazards and by the positioning of designated walkways, handrails, and sliding rails. Cargo including both 10-foot and 20-foot containers can meanwhile be transported on the open foredeck, which also has a knuckle boom crane installed slightly offset to starboard.