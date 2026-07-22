FRS Windcat welcomes new crewboat to fleet

FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics, a joint venture of Dutch operator Windcat and Germany-based FRS Offshore, has taken delivery of a new catamaran crewboat.
Windcat 65 belongs to an existing series of crewboats designed in-house and operated by Windcat. Construction of the hull was undertaken by Alu-International in Poland while Dutch shipyards Neptune Marine and Dok en Scheepsbouw Woudsend were responsible for final outfitting.
The vessel has a length of 27.4 metres, a draught of only 1.8 metres, a deadweight of 30, and space for 24 passengers and three crewmembers. FRS said the design offers enhanced transfer capabilities, a modernised layout, and optimised efficiency.
The propulsion setup consists of MAN engines driving Servogear controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a service speed of over 25 knots and a top speed of 30 knots. The MAN engines are prepared for hydrogen use.
The crewboat features a flush forward working deck. The optimised hull shape and increased freeboard meanwhile provide crew and passengers with greater comfort.
Windcat 65 will sail under the German flag.