FRS Windcat welcomes new crewboat to fleet

FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics, a joint venture of Dutch operator Windcat and Germany-based FRS Offshore, has taken delivery of a new catamaran crewboat.

Windcat 65 belongs to an existing series of crewboats designed in-house and operated by Windcat. Construction of the hull was undertaken by Alu-International in Poland while Dutch shipyards Neptune Marine and Dok en Scheepsbouw Woudsend were responsible for final outfitting.

The vessel has a length of 27.4 metres, a draught of only 1.8 metres, a deadweight of 30, and space for 24 passengers and three crewmembers. FRS said the design offers enhanced transfer capabilities, a modernised layout, and optimised efficiency.