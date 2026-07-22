Crewboats

FRS Windcat welcomes new crewboat to fleet

Windcat 65
Windcat 65CMB.Tech
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FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics, a joint venture of Dutch operator Windcat and Germany-based FRS Offshore, has taken delivery of a new catamaran crewboat.

Windcat 65 belongs to an existing series of crewboats designed in-house and operated by Windcat. Construction of the hull was undertaken by Alu-International in Poland while Dutch shipyards Neptune Marine and Dok en Scheepsbouw Woudsend were responsible for final outfitting.

The vessel has a length of 27.4 metres, a draught of only 1.8 metres, a deadweight of 30, and space for 24 passengers and three crewmembers. FRS said the design offers enhanced transfer capabilities, a modernised layout, and optimised efficiency.

The propulsion setup consists of MAN engines driving Servogear controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a service speed of over 25 knots and a top speed of 30 knots. The MAN engines are prepared for hydrogen use.

The crewboat features a flush forward working deck. The optimised hull shape and increased freeboard meanwhile provide crew and passengers with greater comfort.

Windcat 65 will sail under the German flag.

Europe
Netherlands
Germany
Poland
Neptune Marine
Windcat Offshore
FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics
FRS Offshore
Dok en Scheepsbouw Woudsend
Windcat 65 (vessel)
Alu International
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com