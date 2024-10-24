Esvagt's newest North Sea crewboat hits the water
Denmark's Hvide Sande Shipyard recently launched the first vessel in a new series of crewboats ordered by local offshore support company Esvagt.
Designed by Danish naval architecture firm OSK design, Esvagt Wind 50 is tailored for the offshore wind market, particularly in the North Sea. It can accommodate up to 15 personnel and will feature systems that will ensure comfort and stability.
The crewboat can also be used as a daughtercraft, deploying from and being recovered on board a larger mothership. OSK said the design ensures technicians' safety during lifting, thus minimising risks associated with transfers to floating vessels.
The design also meets HSC damage stability criteria and satisfies Bureau Veritas' Comfort class notation. Improved comfort is ensured during transits, minimising fatigue on both technicians and crew. The front fender is interchangeable with that of an earlier 12-passenger crewboat series also built by the same shipyard for Esvagt.
Delivery of Esvagt Wind 50 is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.