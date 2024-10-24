Esvagt's newest North Sea crewboat hits the water

Designed by Danish naval architecture firm OSK design, Esvagt Wind 50 is tailored for the offshore wind market, particularly in the North Sea. It can accommodate up to 15 personnel and will feature systems that will ensure comfort and stability.

The crewboat can also be used as a daughtercraft, deploying from and being recovered on board a larger mothership. OSK said the design ensures technicians' safety during lifting, thus minimising risks associated with transfers to floating vessels.