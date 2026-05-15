AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Crewboat – Zamil 80 – Lita Ocean

This high-performance, fast supply vessel and crewboat was delivered by Singapore shipbuilder Lita Ocean to Saudi Arabia for operations in the Arabian Sea.

It features exceptional speed and payload capability, achieving a top speed of 36 knots and a service speed of 28 knots even when carrying a 200-tonne payload. The vessel is DP2-certified, equipped with three 150kW tunnel bow thrusters for excellent manoeuvrability and station-keeping, and is equipped with FiFi1 firefighting capability with two 1,200 m³/hr monitors and a shipboard water spray system.

Classed with SMART and IDM-A notations, Zamil 80 represents a highly capable and versatile platform for offshore energy support in demanding conditions.