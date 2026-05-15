AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Crewboat – Zamil 80 – Lita Ocean

This high-performance, fast supply vessel and crewboat was delivered by Singapore shipbuilder Lita Ocean to Saudi Arabia for operations in the Arabian Sea.
It features exceptional speed and payload capability, achieving a top speed of 36 knots and a service speed of 28 knots even when carrying a 200-tonne payload. The vessel is DP2-certified, equipped with three 150kW tunnel bow thrusters for excellent manoeuvrability and station-keeping, and is equipped with FiFi1 firefighting capability with two 1,200 m³/hr monitors and a shipboard water spray system.
Classed with SMART and IDM-A notations, Zamil 80 represents a highly capable and versatile platform for offshore energy support in demanding conditions.
"She is a state-of-the-art high performance DP2 offshore support vessel that can provide safe and efficient transport and transfer of personnel, cargo and heavy maintenance equipment to offshore platforms," Yeo Yingda, Managing Director at Lita Ocean, told Baird Maritime.
"She is capable of reaching speeds of 36 knots with a payload of 90 tons and 28 knots with a high payload of 200 tons. She is equipped with DP2 station-keeping performance and is also capable of shallow-draught operations with her waterjet propulsion system."
Yeo remarked that this combination of speed, high payload capacity and shallow draught operability provides the charterers with the flexibility and efficiency they need to support their various offshore operations.
"With the superior seakeeping performance delivered by the hull form, she has also earned praise from the charterer for providing much more comfort for passengers and crew during high-speed transfers and loitering operations."
The vessel also complies with the latest standards for digitalisation, infectious disease control, and environmental guidelines of the American Bureau of Shipping.
The delivery of Zamil 80 was one of the highlights for Lita Ocean in 2025, which Yeo described as "a successful year" for the company as indicated by the completion of 10 vessels, including two other sisters of Zamil 80.
"At the end of 2025, we have also secured new contracts for a 29-metre windfarm crewboat and a fourth 60-metre supply vessel, ensuring that the shipyard maintains a healthy pipeline of vessels to be delivered in the next two years."
As more OSVs are added to Lita Ocean's orderbook, Yeo remarked that there continues to be a push towards environmental sustainability and digitalisation in the OSV industry and that shipyards need to continue to innovate and offer attractive solutions to customers.
"Geopolitical tensions have continued to exacerbate in 2025 and will present many challenges to shipyards which rely on the global supply chain," he told Baird Maritime.
As for Singapore's own workboat industry, Yeo believes local manufacture, particularly of aluminium vessels, will continue to prosper due to industry's ability to serve a range of clients.
"Aluminium shipyards in Singapore produce a wide variety of vessel types for the global offshore, harbour, naval, and clean energy markets. The diversity of the markets we serve and a solid global reputation for producing reliable vessels should ensure that we continue to grow."
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