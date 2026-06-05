Conrad Asia unit signs drilling rig contract for Indonesian offshore gas field

West Natuna Exploration, a subsidiary of gas exploration and development company Conrad Asia Energy, signed a binding contract on June 5 to secure a jack-up drilling rig for the Mako gas field offshore Indonesia.

The agreement with the PDSI-ADES consortium, which comprises Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia and ADES Drilling Indonesia, covers the provision of the Admarine 502 rig to support the offshore development.

Under the terms of the contract, the rig will drill six development wells and install a conductor support frame during a firm period of 180 days. Conrad reported that the contract, which includes options for extension, is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027.