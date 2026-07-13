Arabian Drilling to restart three suspended offshore rigs

Saudi Arabian drilling contractor Arabian Drilling announced that it has received notice to resume operations within weeks for three previously suspended offshore rigs.

The company said the temporary suspensions were originally implemented earlier in the year as a precautionary measure in response to regional conditions, following close co-ordination with clients and relevant stakeholders, noting that that safety was the foremost priority during the suspension period.

Arabian Drilling stated that it expects its remaining suspended offshore rigs to commence operations in the second half of 2026.