Viking Supply Ships reports revenue growth in Q4 2025

Viking Supply Ships recorded net sales of SEK276 million ($31 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. This figure represents an increase from the SEK94 million reported during the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for continuing operations reached SEK92 million during the period. This is a shift from a loss of SEK34 million in the previous year.

The company reported that average fixture rates in the North Sea anchor handling tug supply market reached just below $100,000 during the quarter. This was a 200 per cent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.