Perdana Petroleum receives vessel work orders from Petronas Carigali

Perdana Nautika will provide the ships with crew and equipment to perform continuous 24-hour services for drilling rigs and offshore installations.

Services include assisting with derrick barges, towing, and anchor handling tasks according to the work orders. The estimated contract value has not been determined as it depends on the specific requirements issued by Petronas Carigali throughout the charter period.

Perdana Petroleum stated the contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of its holding company PPB Group for the financial year ending December 31, 2026 and 2027.