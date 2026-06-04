Perdana Petroleum orders two AHTS vessels for $33.9m in China

Malaysian offshore marine company Perdana Petroleum announced that it has signed two shipbuilding contracts for the construction of two new anchor handling tug and supply vessels. The contracts, signed on May 30 with Chinese shipyard Aulong Shipbuilding, are valued at an aggregate price of $33,937,600.

Designed with a bollard pull capacity of 60 tonnes and an overall length of 61.8 metres, the vessels will be built at the shipyard in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.

Under the terms of the agreement, delivery is expected to take place within 730 days and 820 days respectively from the receipt of the initial refund guarantee, according to a statement from Perdana Petroleum.