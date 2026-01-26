Netherlands' Van Wijngaarden taps local builder for new workboat

Netherlands-based offshore support services company Van Wijngaarden Marine Services and local shipbuilder Neptune Marine have entered into an agreement for the construction of a new workboat to be named Maasstroom.

Van Wijngaarden said the multi-functional workboat will be capable of performing a wide range of maritime operations. She will be deployed for single and double towing operations, anchor handling, port-related crane and transport works, survey and geotechnical services, and support for dredging activities.

The vessel will have a length of 27 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a large working deck, accommodation for up to 12 personnel, and modern systems including a DP1 system and a four-point mooring system.