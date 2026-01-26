Netherlands' Van Wijngaarden taps local builder for new workboat

Netherlands-based offshore support services company Van Wijngaarden Marine Services and local shipbuilder Neptune Marine have entered into an agreement for the construction of a new workboat to be named Maasstroom.
Van Wijngaarden said the multi-functional workboat will be capable of performing a wide range of maritime operations. She will be deployed for single and double towing operations, anchor handling, port-related crane and transport works, survey and geotechnical services, and support for dredging activities.
The vessel will have a length of 27 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a large working deck, accommodation for up to 12 personnel, and modern systems including a DP1 system and a four-point mooring system.
Space will also be available for later installation of an A-frame while the propulsion will be compliant with IMO Tier III regulations.
Van Wijngaarden said the vessel's design focuses on flexibility, efficiency and reliable performance across various projects.
Maasstroom's delivery is scheduled for September 2026. She will become the fourth Neptune-built ship within the Van Wijngaarden fleet.