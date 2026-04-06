Nam Cheong wins offshore support vessel contracts worth $24m

Malaysia-based Nam Cheong has secured offshore support vessel charter contracts valued at up to MYR102.5 million ($24 million). These agreements involve one anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel and one maintenance work vessel for firm periods of up to two years starting in 2026.

Following the vessel’s charter to Offshore Oil Engineering, a subsidiary of China's CNOOC, operations for the AHTS commenced during the first quarter of 2026.

The maintenance work vessel, which is supporting an unnammed regional oil producer, is scheduled to begin operations in April or May 2026.