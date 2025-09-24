Marco Polo Marine to acquire newbuild AHTS pair

Singapore-based vessel operator Marco Polo Marine will expand its fleet with the addition of two new anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS).
The vessels will have a combined value of approximately US$34 million and are expected to join the Marco Polo Marine fleet in 2026 following their completion.
Marco Polo Marine said the two newbuild AHTS will enhance the company's operational capabilities upon their completion, and that the vessels will be equipped with advanced features tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the offshore industry.
The first AHTS will be owned by Marco Polo Marine's 71 per cent indirect subsidiary Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya. It will have an LOA of 60.8 metres, a beam of 16 metres, and a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.
The second AHTS will have an LOA of 76 metres, a beam of 18.5 metres, a bollard pull of 135 tonnes.
Both vessels will have DP2 systems and Fifi1 equipment.
Marco Polo Marine said the AHTS will be designed to primarily support oil and gas activities in Southeast Asia. In line with the company's diversification strategy, they will also be capable of being deployed to Northeast Asia to support offshore wind projects as new opportunities arise.
With these additions, Marco Polo Marine'soffshore fleet will expand from a total of 19 to 21 vessels.