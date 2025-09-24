Marco Polo Marine to acquire newbuild AHTS pair

Marco Polo Marine said the two newbuild AHTS will enhance the company's operational capabilities upon their completion, and that the vessels will be equipped with advanced features tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the offshore industry.

The first AHTS will be owned by Marco Polo Marine's 71 per cent indirect subsidiary Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya. It will have an LOA of 60.8 metres, a beam of 16 metres, and a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.

The second AHTS will have an LOA of 76 metres, a beam of 18.5 metres, a bollard pull of 135 tonnes.