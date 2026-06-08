Keyfield International to acquire AHTS for $7.35m

Malaysia’s Keyfield International announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Keyfield Resolute, has agreed to purchase a 12-year-old anchor handling tug supply vessel for $7.35 million.

The vessel, which is to be renamed Keyfield Joyful, will be acquired through a cash consideration equivalent to approximately MYR29.6 million ($7.35 million).

Keyfield plans to invest between MYR3 million and MYR4 million to progressively upgrade the vessel's technical specifications, including its bollard pull and accommodation capacity.

The AHTS, which has built an active operational history across Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, and Bangladesh, is scheduled for immediate deployment in the second half of 2026.