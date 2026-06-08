Keyfield International to acquire AHTS for $7.35m

Malaysia’s Keyfield International announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Keyfield Resolute, has agreed to purchase a 12-year-old anchor handling tug supply vessel for $7.35 million.
The vessel, which is to be renamed Keyfield Joyful, will be acquired through a cash consideration equivalent to approximately MYR29.6 million ($7.35 million).
Keyfield plans to invest between MYR3 million and MYR4 million to progressively upgrade the vessel's technical specifications, including its bollard pull and accommodation capacity.
The AHTS, which has built an active operational history across Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, and Bangladesh, is scheduled for immediate deployment in the second half of 2026.
Chief Executive Officer Dato' Darren Kee Chit Huei stated that the transaction expands the capacity of the group to capture near-term chartering opportunities.
Highlighting sector conditions, Kee noted, "The medium-term outlook for the domestic offshore support vessel sector remains highly resilient, with widening supply shortages projected for AHTS under 80MT."
The company said the acquisition continues a fleet expansion strategy that is projected to grow its total owned fleet size from 14 to 18 vessels by 2028. This pipeline includes newbuilds comprising of one accommodation work boat and two anchor handling vessels scheduled for completion by 2027 and 2028 respectively.