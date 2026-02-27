CH Offshore reports annual loss on vessel impairment and lower revenue

CH Offshore reported a net loss of $990,000 for the full year ended December 31, 2025. This figure compares with a profit of $1.32 million recorded during the previous year, according to the company.

Annual revenue decreased by 20.6 per cent to $20.83 million. The company attributed the decline to lower vessel utilisation, which dropped from 54 per cent to 47 per cent.

A major factor in the loss was a $1.5 million impairment charge related to one vessel. CH Offshore noted the 8,948-kW vessel remains unavailable for chartering operations during ongoing legal proceedings against a former charterer.