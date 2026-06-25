ADNOC Drilling takes delivery of first automated walking island rig

ADNOC Drilling Company has accepted the delivery of AD-300, the first of six fully automated walking island rigs under a $1.54 billion contract.

The rig was delivered nearly three months ahead of schedule under a drilling services contract awarded by ADNOC Offshore.

Standing 50 metres tall and weighing approximately 2,000 tons, AD-300 is designed to move between well locations on artificial islands without being dismantled. The technology on the rig includes automated pipe handling, artificial intelligence-enabled monitoring and hybrid power capabilities.